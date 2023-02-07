Boeing to exhibit Apache attack helicopter simulator, at Aero India 2023

American aerospace giant Boeing, a major player in the Indian defence and commercial aviation sector will be exhibiting the simulator of their Apache AH-64 attack helicopters, at the Aero India aviation exhibition in Bengaluru. During the exhibition that goes on from February 13-17, the firm will also be exhibiting scale models of their offering such as, P8I Maritime surveillance and Anti-submarine warfare aircraft, CH-47 Chinook tandem rotor heavy-lift helicopter, 737, 787 Dreamliner and the 777X.

Boeing's carrier-based fighter aircraft the F/A-18 Super Hornet and the French Dassault Rafale-M are close contenders for the Indian Navy's fighter jet requirements. It is expected that Boeing will showcase the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter aircraft at the event.

According to Boeing, the company will be focusing their presence at Aero India 2023 on investments in growing local services and capabilities, workforce development and partnerships in support of India’s 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'(self-reliant) vision. A key strategic goal for Boeing in India is to strengthen and leverage local talent and its growing network of more than 300 supplier partners, said the firm.

"The Indian aerospace and defence industry is poised for growth and offers significant opportunities for Boeing with our proven portfolio of products and services," said Salil Gupte, president, of Boeing India.

"Boeing is committed to supporting and enabling this progress with a vision to bring the best of Boeing to India and take the best of India to the world," he added.

The joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) recently delivered the first fuselage for six AH-64 Apache attack helicopters ordered by the Indian Army from its facility in Hyderabad. TBAL has produced and supplied Boeing’s Apache final assembly plant in Mesa, Arizona with over 190 fuselages.

Boeing said it is expanding its support for local customers in India by establishing an ecosystem of comprehensive support packages and indigenous maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities with partners through the Boeing India Repair Development and Sustainment (BIRDS) program.

At present, India's armed forces operate 11 C-17 Globemaster III strategic transporters, 22 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters (with six more on order), 15 CH-47 Chinook helicopters, and 12 P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft. In addition to this, the Government owns and operates three VVIP aircraft, and two Head of State aircraft. More than 150 Boeing airplanes, including the Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX, 757, 777, and 787 Dreamliner, are operated by India’s leading commercial airlines. Boeing's annual sourcing from India stands at over $1 billion and the firm employs over 5,000 people in India, and more than 13,000 people work with its supply chain partners.

