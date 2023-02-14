Boeing expands India operations with Global Support Centre & Logistics Centre

To further support its customers in the Indian Civil Aviation sector with holistic service support, Boeing announced their investment in an India Logistics Centre. This new facility is aimed at offering efficient, localised and cost-effective service solutions for customers in the country, thereby helping them maintain a higher availability of aircraft fleet and higher mission readiness rates. Airlines in India operate more than 150 Boeing airplanes including the next-gen 737, 737MAX, 757, 777 and 787 Dreamliner models.

ALSO READ | Boeing to exhibit Apache attack helicopter simulator, at Aero India 2023

“The further expansion of our footprint in India with the India Logistics Centre supports our long-term investment strategy for the country. We remain excited and committed as we provide critical service support towards the growth of the Indian civil and defence aviation ecosystem," said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India.

According to the American aerospace firm, in the initial phase of operations, the Logistics Centre would support airline customers and would later serve the larger network of Boeing's customers in the region.

"Through the Boeing India Repair Development and Sustainment (BIRDS) hub programme, Boeing is already supporting local customers by creating an ecosystem of comprehensive support packages and indigenous Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities with its partners. This initiative is a testament to Boeing's commitment to "Make in India" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat(self-reliant India)," the company said.

WATCH | India: Air India seals order for 500 jets from Airbus, Boeing

At present, the Indian Armed forces operate a diverse fleet of Boeing aircraft, such as the C-17 Globemaster III Strategic Air Lifter, 22 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters (with an additional 6 on order), 15 CH-47 Chinook Heavy-lift & tandem-rotor choppers and 12 P-8I 'Poseidon' Maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft. The Indian government operates a fleet of three VVIP aircraft and two Head of State aircraft from Boeing.

Further, the company also announced the launch of the first Global Support Centre (GSC) in India, at Gurgaon. This initiative is aimed at delivering customised operational efficiency and safety improvement projects for Boeing’s airline customers, civil aviation regulatory bodies and other industry stakeholders.

"The Centre will conduct technical workshops and projects to support aircraft reliability, enhance airplane performance, and encourage the adoption of Airplane Health Management (AHM) systems. It will also work with operators and regulators on structures and airworthiness; the Maintenance Error Decision Aid (MEDA), a human-factors tool; Air Traffic Management (ATM); aerospace optimisation; and low visibility operation through Head-Up Display (HUD) and Enhanced Flight Vision System (EFVS)," said the company.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.