/BJP slams Congress after AI video of PM Modi’s late mother sparks political outrage

Union Minister Giriraj Singh joined other BJP leaders on Friday (September 12) in criticising the Congress after its Bihar unit shared an AI-generated video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother, Heeraben Modi, speaking against his political actions. Describing the video as "deeply distressing," Singh lashed out at the Congress-RJD alliance, accusing them of using artificial intelligence in a disrespectful and unethical way. In the video, PM Modi is shown imagining a conversation with his late mother, who appears to reprimand him over his governance — a portrayal BJP leaders say is in poor taste.

Singh went a step further, daring the Congress to create a similar AI video featuring India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Lord Mountbatten, implying it would stir outrage if roles were reversed. In a separate post on social media, the minister invoked the historical relationship between Nehru and Edwina Mountbatten, alleging that Nehru’s personal ties compromised India’s national interests.

"At crucial junctures, Nehru chose personal bonds over the nation’s welfare," Singh wrote, accusing him of making concessions that hurt India’s identity and future. This controversy follows closely on the heels of a political stir in Bihar, where alleged abusive language was used against PM Modi's mother at a Congress event. BJP leaders have accused the opposition of repeatedly targeting Modi’s late mother in their attacks, calling it a new low in political discourse.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also criticised the Congress, accusing the party of plunging to "unprecedented levels of depravity" due to frustration over electoral losses.