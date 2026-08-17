/BJP reshuffle: Deepak Mhaskey replaces Amit Malviya as IT cell chief. Who is he?

In a significant organisational reshuffle within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one of the world’s largest political parties, Amit Malviya has been replaced as the party’s IT cell chief. Deepak Mhaskey from Chhattisgarh has been appointed to take charge of the BJP’s central digital operations. Mhaskey is a senior BJP leader and digital strategist from Chhattisgarh. He serves as the party’s National Social Media Convenor, overseeing its national social media and digital campaign operations. His appointment came under BJP president Nitin Nabin, with Mhaskey taking over the key digital position previously held by Malviya.

Who is Deepak Mhaskey?

Deepak Mhaskey heads the BJP’s national social media and digital campaign operations as its Social Media Convenor. Mhaskey has served as a BJP state spokesperson in Chhattisgarh and has played a prominent role in the party’s digital campaigns, organisational outreach and communication efforts across the state. Alongside his organisational responsibilities, Mhaskey also serves as Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited.

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Who is Amit Malviya?

Amit Malviya is an Indian politician and digital strategist who served as the National In-Charge of the BJP’s Information and Technology (IT) and Social Media department. Originally from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Malviya holds a degree in business and finance and previously worked in the banking sector before moving into full-time political media management. Malviya first became associated with the BJP around 2009 through the “Friends of BJP” forum. He went on to become the head of the party’s central IT Cell in 2015 and emerged as one of the BJP’s most prominent digital campaign strategists.

Who are the big names in BJP’s new team?

The BJP has retained B L Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation) while inducting former Union minister Smriti Irani and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb into its team of eight national general secretaries, according to the list released by the party.