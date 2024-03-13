BJP releases candidates list for Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls, CM to contest from Mukto constituency

Ahead of the 2024 Legislative Assembly election in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh which is slated to take place before April, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its candidates for all 60 seats in the state on Tuesday (Mar 13). Notably, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been nominated to contest from the Mukto (ST) constituency in the northeastern region. The assembly elections come as India also prepares for the 2024 general elections.

While sharing the full list of candidates for assembly elections, BJP wrote on X social media platform, "The BJP Central Election Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh."

An entrepreneur Ratu Techi, who joined the BJP in December last year, has also secured a spot on the party's candidate list. He has been fielded in the Sagalee constituency, presently represented by former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki. Techi, at the time of joining the saffron party, said that he is confident in the party's leadership for good governance. The BJP Central Election Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/D0mpKUyWMH — BJP (@BJP4India) March 13, 2024 × Congress party won the 2014 Assembly elections by clinching a total of 42 out of 60 seats while the BJP won in only 11. However, the BJP came to power after the 2019 assembly elections after securing 41 seats in the state.

In the upcoming assembly elections, Biyuram Wahge, the BJP's Arunachal Pradesh chief, will vie for the Pakke-Kessang (ST) seat. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein will contest from the Chowkhan (ST) assembly constituency.

Additionally, the BJP has nominated Kamlun Mossang, Minister of Urban Development, for the Miao (ST) seat, Honchun Ngandam, Minister of Rural Works and Science and Technology, for the Pongchao-Wakka (ST) seat, and Wangki Lowang, Minister of Public Health Engineering and Water Supply, for the Namsang (ST) seat.

Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies

Arunachal Pradesh comprises two Lok Sabha constituencies. In the 2014 general elections, the BJP emerged victorious in these constituencies, securing both seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well, the BJP secured victory in both Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.

BJP leader and Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiran Rijiju won the Arunachal West seat while the party's Tapir Gao won the Arunachal East seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

This time as well, the party on March 3 said that it is fielding minister Rijiju and the BJP's Arunachal Pradesh president Tapir Gao as its candidates from the two seats in the state. Rijiju will contest from the Arunachal Pradesh West seat and Gao from the East seat.