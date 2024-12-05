New Delhi, India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini, on Wednesday (Dec 4), set off a contentious dialogue in the Lok Sabha fiercely denouncing Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest.

She also condemned the incidents of violence against the minorities in Bangladesh stating that their safety was under threat in the country.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the actress-turned-politician said, "The safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh is under threat and they are facing atrocities from radicals."

"I myself am a Krishna devotee and a follower of ISKCON. I am a representative of Krishna's holy city Mathura. We will not tolerate atrocities on religion. This is not a matter of foreign policy, but a matter of our sentiment. The Bangladesh government should ensure the safety of Hindus," she added.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the situation in Bangladesh, BJP MP Hema Malini says, "The situation is bad, I have requested our government to take action and give security to our ISKCON devotees, our Hindu brothers. It is not a matter of foreign policy, it is a matter of our sentiments,…

US says Bangladesh must ensure legal representation to all detainees over Hindu monk's arrest

Meanwhile, a US State Department spokesperson in Washington said that Bangladesh must secure "appropriate" legal representation for all detainees, aligning with fundamental human rights principles.

This comes after the bail hearing of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari on Tuesday (Dec 4), was adjourned by a month in a Chittagong court as he did not have counsel.

Principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said that his view aligns with the United States' expectations for all governments.

"There needs to be respect for fundamental freedoms, respect for religious freedom and basic human rights," he said.

Lawyer defending detained Hindu monk ‘brutally attacked’

This comes after a lawyer of detained Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu was brutally attacked in Bangladesh, a spokesperson for the Hindu spiritual organisation International Society for Krishna Consciousness, known as ISKCON, said Monday (Dec 2).

Bangladesh police detained Chinmoy on November 25 on stringent sedition charges, backed by claims that he disrespected the Bangladeshi flag while demanding safety for Hindus. An FIR was also filed against him and 18 others. He was denied bail on November 26 and sent to prison. The court is now set to hear the case on January 2 next year.

(With inputs from agencies)