BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh granted bail in sexual harassment case

BJP lawmaker and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was granted bail by a Delhi court on Thursday (July 20) in connection with the women wrestlers’ harassment case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal also granted bail to co-accused Vinod Tomar — the suspended assistant secretary of WFI.

Conditions imposed

The court has asked both of them not to leave the country without its prior permission and ordered them not to threaten or induce the wrestlers or complainants or indulge in any way that might impede the probe.

"Please ensure that all the conditions are meticulously followed," Jaspal said, according to Livelaw outlet

The order came two days after (July 18) the metropolitan court had granted interim bail for two days to both of them.

The judge had said the chargesheet has been filed without arrest and the accused "have cooperated with investigation".

During the hearing, public prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the judge that strict conditions must be imposed on the accused while granting bail.

The BJP MP was accused of sexual harassment by several women wrestlers and consequently, the Delhi Police filed two first information reports (FIRs) on June 2.

The complaints against the WFI chief mentioned his attempts at inappropriate touching, putting his hand over the chest of girls, moving his hand from the chest to the back and chasing them, among others.

Charges against Singh

On June 15, a chargesheet was filed against Brij Bhushan Singh under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Singh has denied all allegations, and even issued a defiant statement refuting all charges.

Singh's counsel alleged a media trial, to which the judge said he may move an application before the high court or trial court.

The court will pass an appropriate order on the application, the judge said. The counsel, however, did not move any application in this regard.

Meanwhile, the wrestlers said that their fight will now continue in the court and not on the roads. Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia posted identical tweets saying the government has fulfilled its promise of filing a chargesheet against Singh by the given date.

"Regarding the reforms in WFI, the election process, as promised, has begun. We will wait for fulfilment of promises made by the government regarding the July 11 elections," the statement on Twitter read.

(With inputs from agencies)



