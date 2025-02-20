Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta has been nominated as the BJP's candidate for the post of Delhi Assembly Speaker, party leaders confirmed on Thursday (Feb 20).

With this nomination, Gupta marks a striking comeback. Nearly a decade ago, he was physically removed from the Delhi Assembly by marshals after a heated altercation.

Vijender Gupta confirms nomination

Speaking to PTI, Gupta confirmed his nomination and expressed his commitment to transparency, stating, “I will first of all get the CAG reports that were kept pending by the previous AAP government tabled before the House.”

A third-term legislator from Rohini, Gupta—along with other BJP MLAs—had previously taken legal action against AAP. They had alleged that the AAP government had blocked the tabling of 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on its performance.

The Assembly Speaker is elected by House members. With 48 MLAs in the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly, the BJP holds a clear majority and can easily clear Gupta’s nomination. AAP meanwhile has only 22 legislators.

A comeback for the books

Gupta's nomination marks a comeback for the books. In November 2015, the BJP MLA was picked up and carried out of the Delhi assembly over alleged derogatory remarks made by BJP MLA OP Sharma against then-AAP MLA Alka Lamba.

Dramatic visuals from the time showed Gupta, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, resisting as half a dozen marshals carried him out of the chamber.

Now, following the BJP’s sweeping victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, Gupta returns—not as an opposition leader but as Speaker of the House.

“I am thankful to the party for giving me this responsibility... to be Speaker of the Delhi Assembly. I will fulfill my responsibility. I hope we will have healthy discussions in the House,” he said after his nomination.

(With inputs from agencies)