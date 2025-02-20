Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, incoming Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday (Feb 20) hours before her swearing in ceremony assured that her government’s promise of ₹2,500 ($28.83) monthly assistance would be fulfilled. Gupta also vowed that the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government would be held accountable for things it did during its rule.

BJP’s monthly support for women

Speaking to reporters outside her residence, Gupta said that the first instalment of the monthly support would be credited to eligible women's accounts by March 8, which is observed as the International Women's Day.

BJP in its manifesto had promised a monthly assistance of ₹2,500 ($28.83), aiming to outdo the Aam Aadmi Party's announcement of ₹2,100 ($24.21) monthly support if it came to power.

Rekha Gupta slams AAP

Gupta also slammed the outgoing AAP government and said that "They will have to give an account for each and every penny to the people."

The CM-designate who was selected for the post of Delhi CM just a day earlier on Wednesday said that delivering on the party promises was her top priority.

"Fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the capital. We will definitely fulfil all our promises, including financial support for women. Women will 100 per cent get monetary support into their accounts by March 8," she said.

Rekha Gupta's cabinet gets six ministers

In a notification released just hours before BJP leader Rekha Gupta’s swearing-in ceremony Indian Union Home Ministry announced that six BJP MLAs are to take oath as ministers of the Delhi government.

As per the notification BJP MLAs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh will be ministers in Rekha Gupta’s cabinet.

Parvesh Verma, who gained national attention after defeating AAP chief and former Delhi CM Kejriwal in the recent Delhi elections, is among the key faces in the new administration.

They will take oath alongside CM-designate Gupta on Thursday (Feb 20). The grand ceremony will take place at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Union ministers, and several chief ministers from BJP-led states.

(With inputs from agencies)