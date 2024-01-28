BJP appoints state election in-charges for Lok Sabha polls

Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda has been appointed election-in charge of Uttar Pradesh, party general secretary Vinod Tawde of Bihar and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar of Kerala for the Lok Sabha polls, expected to be held in April-May.

BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday appointed election in-charges and co-incharges for various states on Saturday.

According to a BJP release, former Tripura Chief Biplab Kumar Deb has been appointed election in-charge for Haryana. Surendra Singh Nagar will be co-in-charge of the state.

In Bihar, Deepak Prakash will assist Vinod Tawde as co-incharge.

Party leader Shrikant Sharma will be in charge of Himachal Pradesh and Sanjay Tandon will be the co-in-charge of the state.

Tarun Chugh and Laxmikant Bajpai have been made election in-charges of Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand respectively.

Radha Mohan Das Agarwal will be poll in-charge Karnataka and Sudhakar Reddy is the co-in-charge of Karnataka

Mangal Pandey has been appointed as election in-charge of West Bengal while Amit Malviya and Asha Lakra have been appointed as co-in-charges for the state.

The responsibility of the poll in charge for Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu has been given to Arvind Menon, and Mahendra Singh will be the poll in charge for Madhya Pradesh.

Satish Upadhyay will be co-incharge of Madhya Pradesh.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has been named election in-charge of the union territory of Chandigarh as also Punjab. Narinder Singh is the co-in-charge of Punjab.

Satya Kumar Y will be the election in charge of the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and for Daman and Diu it is Purnesh Modi. Dushyant Patel is the co-in-charge of Daman and Diu.

Ashish Sood has been appointed poll in-charge for Goa and Tarun Chugh for Ladakh.

Vijaypal Singh Tomar has been appointed as the election in-charge for Odisha and Nirmal Kumar Surana for Puducherry. Lata Usendi is co-in-charge of Odisha.