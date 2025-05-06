Highlighting the lack of regulations for transactions in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in the country, the Supreme Court has said that Bitcoin trading in India now is like a refined way of doing Hawala business.

The top court lamented that the Centre has till now not come up with a clear regime on regulating virtual currency.

Advertisment

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh made the remarks on Monday while hearing the bail application of one Shailesh Babulal Bhatt, who was arrested by the police for alleged illegal Bitcoin trade.

The bench said that while dealing with a case related to Bitcoin trade two years back, it had asked the Centre to apprise the court about the policy regime on the trade of virtual currency, but till now it has not received any response.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the accused, submitted that trading in Bitcoin is not illegal in India after the apex court quashed a circular of the Reserve Bank of India, and therefore his client was wrongly arrested.

Justice Surya Kant told Rohatgi that though he personally does not understand much about Bitcoin, the court has been telling the Centre that if there is a regulatory regime, there will not be any problem.

Advertisment

Also Read | $23,266 in bank accounts, Maruti Baleno and more: Assets of Supreme Court judges made public in big transparency move



“All I understand is that there are some genuine Bitcoin and some are fake Bitcoin,” Justice Surya Jant said, and told Rohatgi, “You see, trading in Bitcoin in India is like dealing with a refined way of Hawala business. There are no regulations at present.”



Rohatgi replied that he too does not understand much about the trade but highlighted that Bitcoin has enormous value, and one can walk into a showroom in a foreign country with just one bitcoin and buy a car.

“I checked on Sunday, the value of one Bitcoin was ₹82 lakh,” Rohatgi said.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Gujarat government and the Enforcement Directorate, said they would like to file a detailed counter to the bail application as it was not about the bitcoin trade alone.



The top court gave 10 days to the state and the ED to file their responses and listed it for hearing on May 19.

Also Read | 'Was LeT involved or not?’: Pakistan faces tough questions at UNSC meeting over Pahalgam attack, council rejects ‘false flag’ narrative



Bhatt has claimed that he was arrested by the police on August 14 last year, and since then he has been in custody. He has challenged the February 25 order of the Gujarat High Court denying him bail in the case.

In January last year, the Centre informed the top court that it was yet to take a decision on a mechanism to regulate cryptocurrencies and effectively investigate related offences.



On February 25, 2022, the top court asked the Centre to make its stand clear on whether cryptocurrency trade involving bitcoin or any other such currencies is legal in India or not.

The top court was dealing with a case related to the quashing of multiple FIRs registered against an individual for allegedly duping investors across India by inducing them to trade in Bitcoin and assuring them of high returns.