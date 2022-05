Met Gala 2022: Billie Eilish arrives for the event dressed in silky corset gown

Sticking to this year's theme of 'Gilded Glamour', American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish made her return to the famed Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2022 Met Gala's red carpet by dressing in a silky corset gown.

The 'Happier Than Ever' singer's pale champagne-coloured gown was from Gucci and while talking about it to a fashion magazine she stated that her ensemble was crafted entirely out of existing materials and excess fabric, in order to avoid creating any waste while crafting the dress. Billie had worn sustainable fashion even last year to promote zero wastage.

Billie wore her hair in an elegant updo, completing her look with sparkling earrings, a black choker dripping with diamonds and plenty of diamond rings.

For the 2022 Met Gala Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are serving as co-chairs.

This year's event's theme is 'Gilded Glamour', inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history. The theme encourages today's biggest stars to interpret late 19th-century clothing through a modern lens.