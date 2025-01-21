India: Bihar man files case against Rahul Gandhi over $ 2.88 milk loss

A resident of Bihar's Samastipur district has filed a case in a local court, alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi caused him to drop a bucket of milk, resulting in around $ 2.88 (₹250)loss.

Advertisment

Mukesh Chaudhary, a resident of Sonupur village, claimed he was "shocked" by Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks, which he interpreted as a "threat to the nation's sovereignty."

"I was in such a state of shock that my bucket full of five litres of milk, priced at $0.57 (₹50) per litre, slipped off my hand. Rahul Gandhi was threatening the sovereignty of the nation," he stated.

Also Read | FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati over remarks on 'Indian state'

Advertisment

Legal move

Chaudhary has filed a petition in the Rosera civil court, accusing Gandhi under several sections, including Section 152 related to sedition, as reported by the news agency PTI.

Court response pending

Advertisment

It remains unclear whether the court has admitted the petition.

Here's what happened

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced legal trouble over his controversial statement made during the inauguration of the Congress Party's new headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday (Jan 15). He remarked, “We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself.” Rahul's statement had sparked widespread criticism.

Also Read | Delhi polls: BJP vows free education for needy in manifesto, corruption probe against AAP; Kejriwal hits back

An FIR was registered at the Pan Bazar Police Station in Guwahati, Assam, accusing Rahul Gandhi of making statements that threaten India’s unity and sovereignty. The complainant, Monjit Chetia, claimed that Gandhi’s statement crossed the boundaries of free speech and could provoke unrest. Chetia further alleged that Gandhi’s words were aimed at delegitimising the government and inciting rebellion.

Chetia said in his complaint, "By declaring that his fight is against the 'Indian State itself', the accused has consciously incited subversive activities and rebellion among the populace. This is an attempt to delegitimise the authority of the State and to portray it as a hostile force, thereby creating a dangerous narrative that could provoke unrest and separatist sentiments."