/Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: A look back at closely fought contests and key battlegrounds of 2020

As voting got underway in 121 constituencies in the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday, political attention once again turned to the seats that defined the razor-thin verdict of 2020. That election was one of the tightest in Bihar’s history, with several constituencies decided by margins of less than a thousand votes, contests so close that a handful of ballots separated victory from defeat.

Narrowest margins, widest implications

In 2020, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats, followed closely by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 74. The Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] won 43, while NDA allies Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) secured four each. Eleven seats across districts such as Nalanda, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Begusarai, Khagaria, Sheikhpura, Kaimur, Rohtas, and Jamui were decided by fewer than 1,000 votes, making them some of the most scrutinised battlegrounds again this year.

JD(U) candidates had the narrowest escapes in four seats, Hilsa, Barbigha, Parbatta, and Bhore, while the BJP managed to hold on to Bachhwara and Bakhri by similarly slim margins. The RJD and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) also managed one nail-biting win each. In total, 52 constituencies across the state were decided by fewer than 5,000 votes, according to Election Commission data. Of these, the RJD took 15, JD(U) 13, and the BJP 9.

Constituencies where every vote counted

The tightest race of 2020 came in Hilsa, Nalanda, where JD(U)’s Krishnamurari Sharan defeated RJD’s Shakti Singh Yadav by just 12 votes, one of the narrowest margins ever recorded in Bihar. Both contestants are in the fray again this year, keeping the contest under the spotlight, especially as Hilsa lies in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home district.

In Sheikhpura’s Barbigha seat, JD(U)’s Sudarshan Kumar won by only 113 votes but was later expelled and now contests as an Independent. His party has fielded Dr Pushpanjay in his place. Begusarai’s Matihani saw LJP’s Rajkumar Singh win by 333 votes; he has since joined the JD(U) and is again a key contender. Another tight finish came in Bhore, where JD(U)’s Sunil Kumar edged out CPI(ML)’s Jitendra Paswan by 462 votes.

BJP’s Surendra Mehta secured Bachhwara by just 484 votes over CPI’s Awadhesh Kumar Rai, while in Bakhri, CPI’s Suryakant Paswan defeated BJP’s Ramshankar Paswan by 777 votes. In Muzaffarpur’s Kurhani, RJD’s Anil Sahni beat BJP’s Kedar Prasad Gupta by 712 votes, though Gupta later reclaimed the seat in a 2022 by-election. Independent Sumit Kumar Singh won Chakia by 581 votes and subsequently joined the JD(U), while in Parbatta, JD(U)’s Dr Sanjeev Kumar beat RJD’s Digambar Tiwari by 951 votes but is now contesting on an RJD ticket.

Battlegrounds that still shape 2025

The narrow victories of 2020 continue to influence Bihar’s political equations. Many of those marginal constituencies are part of the current Phase 1 polling, making them crucial indicators of voter mood. With the same candidates often facing off once more, and margins in double or triple digits last time, even minor shifts in turnout or alliances could alter results.

As the 2025 election unfolds, these finely balanced battlegrounds are expected to test party strategies and voter loyalties alike. If 2020 proved anything, it is that in Bihar, the difference between forming the government and sitting in opposition can come down to just a few hundred votes.

