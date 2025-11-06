/Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: How a razor-thin 2020 verdict changed the game and why it still matters

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began early on Thursday, with more than 3.75 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise across 121 of the State’s 243 constituencies. Polling started at 7 am and will continue until 5 pm at 45,341 polling stations. By 1 pm, voter turnout had reached 42.31 per cent. As voters queue up once again, it is worth revisiting the dramatic 2020 contest, arguably the closest and most unpredictable in the state’s political history. The verdict that year was decided by the narrowest of margins, reflecting both a deep churn in Bihar’s political landscape and the resilience of its regional parties.