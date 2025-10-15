Google Preferred
Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar's JD(U) rolls out first list of 57 candidates for upcoming assembly polls; Anant Singh to contest from Mokama

Published: Oct 15, 2025, 15:27 IST | Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 15:27 IST
Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar's JD(U) rolls out first list of 57 candidates for upcoming assembly polls; Anant Singh to contest from Mokama

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

JD(U) releases 57 candidates for Bihar polls, including Anant Singh from the Mokama constituency. The NDA coalition prepares for a competitive race

On Wednesday (October 15), Janata Dal (United) released its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. This announcement followed extensive deliberations within the party about seat-sharing arrangements as part of the NDA coalition. Among the prominent figures named, Anant Singh is set to contest from Mokama, a seat that has garnered attention in recent political discussions. The JD(U) also announced candidates for four constituencies previously claimed by Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), signaling the party’s intent to assert its dominance within the NDA.

The release of this initial list marks an important step in JD(U)'s electoral preparations, setting the stage for a highly competitive election. Further details on the complete candidate slate are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

In addition, JD(U) has nominated key figures such as Umesh Khushwaha (state chief) for Mahanar, Shravan Kumar (minister for rural development) for Nalanda, and Sunil Kumar for Bhore (SC). The Central Election Committee has approved several other significant candidates, including Mangal Pandey for Siwan, Tarkishore Prasad for Katihar, and Shreyasi Singh for Jamui, among others.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party has already released its list of 65 candidates, ahead of its rivals. Kishor highlighted that the list prioritises fair representation for various demographic groups, with 25 reserved seats and a significant portion of the general seats allocated to EBC, OBC, and Muslim communities.

While the NDA has finalised its seat distribution, the Mahagathbandhan has yet to announce its share of seats. The Election Commission has issued a notification for the second phase of the election, with voting scheduled for November 6 and 11, and results to be declared on November 14. The total electorate for the 243-seat assembly stands at 7.42 crore. JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha remarked that the opposition Mahagathbandhan is still grappling with seat-sharing issues, as Nitish Kumar, the party chief, is set to launch the campaign on Thursday (October 16). JD(U) plans to release its second list of candidates shortly.

