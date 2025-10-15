Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar's JD(U) rolls out first list of 57 candidates for upcoming assembly polls; Anant Singh to contest from Mokama

On Wednesday (October 15), Janata Dal (United) released its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. This announcement followed extensive deliberations within the party about seat-sharing arrangements as part of the NDA coalition. Among the prominent figures named, Anant Singh is set to contest from Mokama, a seat that has garnered attention in recent political discussions. The JD(U) also announced candidates for four constituencies previously claimed by Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), signaling the party’s intent to assert its dominance within the NDA.

The release of this initial list marks an important step in JD(U)'s electoral preparations, setting the stage for a highly competitive election. Further details on the complete candidate slate are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

In addition, JD(U) has nominated key figures such as Umesh Khushwaha (state chief) for Mahanar, Shravan Kumar (minister for rural development) for Nalanda, and Sunil Kumar for Bhore (SC). The Central Election Committee has approved several other significant candidates, including Mangal Pandey for Siwan, Tarkishore Prasad for Katihar, and Shreyasi Singh for Jamui, among others.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party has already released its list of 65 candidates, ahead of its rivals. Kishor highlighted that the list prioritises fair representation for various demographic groups, with 25 reserved seats and a significant portion of the general seats allocated to EBC, OBC, and Muslim communities.