/Bihar Elections 2025: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor faces scrutiny over dual voter registration in Bihar and Bengal

As per reports, Prashant Kishor, contesting Bihar Assembly polls, has voter registrations in both Bihar and Bengal. His camp claims efforts to remove his name from Bengal’s list
Prashant Kishor, the political strategist-turned-politician whose Jan Suraaj Party is actively campaigning in the Bihar Assembly elections, is embroiled in a controversy over being listed as a voter in two states — Bihar and West Bengal.
Reports indicate that Kishor is registered in the Kargahar Assembly constituency of Bihar’s Rohtas district, which falls under the Sasaram parliamentary seat. His voting station is listed as Madhya Vidyalay in his ancestral village, Konar.
Meanwhile, in West Bengal, Kishor's name is on the voter list at 121 Kalighat Road in Bhabanipur, the same location as the Trinamool Congress office and the constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. His polling station in Bengal is reportedly St Helen School on B. Ranishankari Lane. Kishor had been a political consultant for the Trinamool Congress during the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.
Attempts to contact Kishor for clarification on the dual voter issue were unsuccessful. However, a senior member of his Jan Suraaj Party, speaking anonymously, stated that Kishor had enrolled as a voter in Bihar’s Kargahar after the Bengal elections. The party official also mentioned that Kishor reportedly applied to have his name removed from the West Bengal voter list, though the current status of that request remains unclear. Although Kishor initially considered contesting from the Kargahar seat in Bihar, he later expressed interest in running from Raghopur, where he would have faced off against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.
However, he eventually withdrew from the race, explaining that the decision was made collectively by his party to avoid fielding candidates in certain constituencies for strategic reasons. Kishor emphasized that his focus would now be on strengthening the party’s base and ensuring the success of his candidates. This controversy over dual voter registration is not unique. Previously, Bihar’s former deputy CM, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and current deputy CM, Vijay Kumar Sinha, were also found to be listed as voters in Patna and their respective constituencies. Yadav is contesting from Raghopur, while Sinha is seeking re-election from Lakhisarai.
