Bihar Elections 2020: 53.51% polling recorded in the second phase, says Election Commission

The second phase of Bihar assembly polls ended with 53.51 per cent voting in 94 constituencies on Tuesday evening.

The figure was likely to go up as voting continued beyond schedule in several places, the Election Commission said.

The combined voter turnout in the two phases was recorded at 53.79 per cent till 5 PM, the Commission said.

In the corresponding constituencies which went to poll in the 2015 assembly polls, the turnout was 55.35 per cent, the EC said.

The 94 constituencies of Bihar assembly went to poll in the second phase of elections which will decide the electoral fate of RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and more than 1,450 other candidates.

