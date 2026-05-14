/Bhatti kingpin of narco-terror network, J&K Police attach properties beyond UT: DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) J&K on Wednesday said that Jammu and Kashmir Police has shown “consistent progress” in dismantling narco-terror networks, asserting that Pakistan-backed handlers and kingpins involved in drug trafficking would be relentlessly pursued. Addressing a press briefing on the achievements of the ongoing 100-Day Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan, the DGP said that J&K Police has emerged as one of the leading forces in the country in tackling narcotics-linked terror financing.

“We will hunt and hound you,” the DGP warned, specifically referring to ISI-sponsored Shahzad Bhatti, whom he described as a key kingpin behind narco-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The police chief said J&K ranked number three nationwide in 2025 in terms of property attachments linked to the narcotics trade, while the UT secured the top rank in preventive detention under the PIT-NDPS Act with 240 detentions. Highlighting the scale of the crackdown during the first month of the campaign from April 11 to May 12, 2026, the DGP said 806 persons were arrested in 724 NDPS cases and 667 kilograms of narcotics, along with 19,000 units of psychotropic substances, were seized.

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Among the major arrests, police apprehended Gulzar Ahmad alias “Lau Gujjar,” wanted in 28 cases, and Avneet Singh alias “Nagi,” wanted in 17 cases. The DGP said a total of 97 properties worth Rs 241.85 crore linked to the narcotics trade have been identified and attached so far. In a first-of-its-kind action, J&K Police also attached properties located outside the Union Territory, including in Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts of Punjab and in Chandigarh UT, exposing the wider interstate network of narco-financing.

He added that Anantnag Police attached properties worth Rs 6.17 crore in a single case — the largest such attachment in one case so far — while Kulgam Police established backward linkages by attaching property worth Rs 2.93 crore in Beli Charana, Jammu.

As part of intensified action against the drug ecosystem, authorities demolished 41 properties worth nearly Rs 15 crore raised through proceeds of narcotics trade after completing due legal process. The DGP further said that illicit poppy and cannabis cultivation spread over 117 kanals of land was destroyed, while 2,401 awareness and sensitisation programmes were conducted across schools, colleges and public places, reaching nearly three lakh participants.

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He also revealed that 5,238 chemist and druggists' establishments were inspected during the campaign, with action initiated against 151 violators. Additionally, police disposed of 4,962 kilograms of narcotics and 6,493 units of psychotropic substances, while 162 driving licences and 92 vehicle registrations were cancelled or suspended. Recommendations were also made for impounding 10 passports linked to narcotics offences. The DGP reiterated that the anti-drug campaign would continue with full force and warned that all individuals involved in narco-terror financing, irrespective of their location, would face strict action.