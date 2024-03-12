Bengaluru-based CA got duped by fraudsters when he tried to sell his kidney online

A 46-year-old Chartered Accountant (CA), based in the Bengaluru city of Karnataka state, got duped for Rs 6.2 lakh (approx. $7500 ) when he tried to sell his kidney to make a few quick bucks. As per the Times Of India report, Raghuvaran (name changed) tried to sell his kidney online to find a way out of financial trouble, but he rather ended up losing more money to fraudsters.

The man, a resident of Mathikere in Bengaluru, told Central CEN Crime police in his complaint that on February 28, he started his online search for people looking for kidney donors and landed up on a website called kindeysuperspecialist.org.

On the website, he found a contact number and tried reaching out on it. The receiver asked Raghuvaran to text him on WhatsApp and asked him to share his basic details such as name, age, address, and blood group.

When Raghuvaran revealed that his blood group was AB negative, the fraudsters offered him Rs 2 crore ($20 million) for a kidney, with half the amount paid in advance. He then sent his ID proof such as Aadhaar and PAN cards as well as a photograph to a mail ID- ‘doctordineshkullar@gmail.com’, which was provided to him by the fraudsters, the man told TOI.

"Initially, they asked me to pay Rs 8,000 for NOC and registration fee. Later, they told me to pay Rs 20,000 to purchase a code. The next day, they asked me to pay Rs 85,000 to operate the code," Raghuvaran said.

On March 2, he was again asked to pay Rs 5 lakh ($ 50 million) for tax clearance to transfer the funds to his account, and Raghuvaran followed the instructions.

The next day, he received a call from an unknown number. "The caller, a woman, claimed to be a staffer of State Bank of India, Delhi and asked me to make a payment of Rs 7.6 lakh to get an anti-drug and terrorist clearance form. I suspected something fishy and didn't make the payment. They had sent me a form by email. I called my boss and a few friends. My boss informed me it was a scam and suggested that I immediately lodge a police complaint," Raghuvaran said.

A man posing to be a doctor had also called Raghuvaran and explained to him the details of being a kidney donor.

Raghuvaran said he wanted to pay his EMIs, close credit cards and solve other of his financial issues. He said that he was completely unaware of the fact that selling a kidney to strangers for money is illegal.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and IPC Section 420, which is for cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property.