Bell in honour of late CDS Bipin Rawat placed at Nepal's Shree Muktinath temple

In a solemn ceremony at Nepal's Shree Muktinath Temple, a bell was placed in honour of India's late Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat. The bell, named "Bipin Bell," was installed as a tribute to the late CDS who had expressed his keen interest in visiting the temple many times. The temple, a Vishnu Temple and one of the Shakti Peeth, holds great significance for Hindus and the placement of the bell is a homage to Gen Rawat. The Shree Muktinath Temple has been visited by several dignitaries, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited in 2018.

The bell was placed during the visit of four former Indian army chiefs-four former Indian army chiefs--Gen VN Sharma, Gen JJ Singh, Gen Deepak Kapoor and Gen Dalbir Suhag--who are also Honorary Generals of the Nepali Army. They are in Nepal to attend the 260th Nepali Army Day celebrations, where the Indian Army band from 11 Gorkha Rifles made their first-ever performance.

India and Nepal share a long-standing relationship, with both countries regularly awarding each other's Army Chief with the honorary rank of General in recognition of their mutual harmonious relationship. The "Bipin Bell" is not only a tribute to General Bipin Rawat but also symbolises the close ties between the Indian and Nepali armies, who engage in regular exchanges and joint military exercises, including the 'Indo-Nepal Battalion-level Joint Military Exercise SURYA KIRAN'.

The 16th edition of the Indo-Nepal joint training exercise “SURYA KIRAN-XVI” between India and Nepal took place at Nepal Army Battle School, Saljhandi (Nepal), from 16 - 29 December 2022. Exercise “SURYA KIRAN” is conducted annually between India and Nepal with the aim to enhance interoperability in jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain and HADR under UN mandate.

