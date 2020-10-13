Beijing doesn’t recognize Ladakh Union Territory and Arunachal Pradesh: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said that Beijing doesn’t recognize "Ladakh Union Territory and Arunachal Pradesh."



The Chinese MFA in a statement said that Ladakh Union Territory is a region “illegally established by India".



Reacting to the inauguration of the 44 bridges by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Chinese MFA spokesperson said that China stands against the development of infrastructure facilities aimed at military contention along the border area. Based on the two sides’ consensus, neither should take action that might escalate the situation. That could also undermine efforts to ease the situation.

"For some time, the Indian side has been ramping up infrastructure development along the border and stepping up military deployment that is root cause of the tension between the two sides. China asks the Indian side to earnestly implement the consensus between the two sides and refrain from taking actions that might escalate the situation and take concrete measures to safeguard peace and tranquility along the border," he added.

Yesterday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 44 bridges including two crucial bridges on the strategic 475-km Manali-Leh highway to facilitate the movement of armed forces and logistics in forward areas of Union Territory of Ladakh.

Speaking at the virtual inaugural event, Singh highlighted the ongoing border tensions with Pakistan and China and asserted that the 44 bridges will enable the Indian Armed Forces to quickly move their troops and weapons in a crisis situation.

The 44 major bridges dedicated to the nation were virtually constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in record time in seven Border States and Union Territories in western, northern and north-eastern India.



Meanwhile, India has been pressing on disengagement with the Chinese for last few months since the Ladakh stand-off began. It is the longest such stand-off between the two countries in recent times. Despite the two joint statements in September on disengagement by the Chinese side no movement has happened.

Instead, as the Air Chief earlier this month said, they are digging in. No demand by China officially and on the face they too have been voicing disengagement. India wants Chinese to leave first, since they came first. Status Quo is something, the Indians won’t like it.



According to the government sources, the Indian Army has occupied six new heights between August 29 and the second week of September. The new hill features being occupied by our troops include the Magar hill, Gurung Hill, Recehen La, Rezang La, Mokhpari and the dominating height over Chinese positions near Finger 4.

