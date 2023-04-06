Beating China, India secures four-year term to highest UN statistical body

Beating China, India emerged victorious in securing a seat at the table of the United Nations Statistical Commission on Wednesday. India earned its stripes in a competitive election securing 46 out of 53 votes. Rivals China, the Republic of Korea and the UAE will now be battling for the one remaining seat.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to share the news as India locked its place for a four-year term.

“India elected to the highest UN statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election,” tweeted Jaishankar.

"India's expertise in the field of statistics, diversity & demography has earned it a seat on the UN Statistical Commission," he added.

While India was elected via a secret ballot, Argentina, Sierra Leone, Ukraine, Slovenia, the United Republic of Tanzania and the United States of America were elected by acclamation. The four-year term in the office begins on January 1, 2024.

Notably, the Statistical Commission was established in 1948 and is regarded as the highest body of the global statistical system. It currently oversees the work of the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD), and it is a Functional Commission of the UN Economic and Social Council.

The Commission brings chief statisticians from member states across the world under one umbrella to set statistical standards and development of concepts and methods. Additionally, it is responsible for the implementation of these standards at the national and international level.

The Commission comprises five members from African countries, four from Asia-Pacific, East Europe, Latin America, and Caribbean states each. Meanwhile, seven members from Western European and other states make up the rest of the composition.

(With inputs from agencies)