Batla House encounter: Court convicts Indian Mujahideen man for killing Delhi Police inspector 

Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma of the Special Cell of Delhi was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter in Jamia Nagar in south Delhi.

A New Delhi court on Monday held Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan and his associates guilty of killing a police officer in the Batla House encounter in Delhi in 2008.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said the evidence produced by the prosecution duly proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

As per the statements issued during Khan`s arrest in 2018, the police had said that Khan is an expert bomb-maker, executioner and conspirator, and had been wanted for his involvement in various bomb blast cases in Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Uttar Pradesh.

The judge said that it was "duly proved that Ariz Khan and his associates caused the murder of a police officer and fired gunshot on the police official."

The court will hear arguments on the quantum of the sentence on March 15.

A trial court in July 2013 had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment in connection with the case.

His appeal against the trial court's verdict has been pending in the high court. Ariz Khan had fled from the spot and was declared a proclaimed offender.

He was arrested on February 14, 2018, and faced trial.

