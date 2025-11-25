/Baramulla police crack down on two local organisations over unlawful activities and financial irregularities

In a major action against suspected illegal and irregular activities, in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir Police have simultaneously launched a criminal investigation against a local association. They also launched a preliminary enquiry against an educational trust operating in the district. Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed an FIR in Baramulla Police Station against Idarah Fallah-u-Darain for alleged unlawful activities. According to the police, following specific intelligence inputs, police conducted multiple coordinated raids at various premises, offices, and assets linked to the association. Several office-bearers and members of the organisation were questioned as part of the ongoing probe.

''The investigation is in full swing, and further action will be taken strictly in accordance with law on the basis of evidence collected. An FIR No. 208/2025 has been registered at Police Station Baramulla against Idarah Fallah-u-Darain ,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

In a separate but concurrent development, police on Tuesday initiated a Preliminary Enquiry under DDR No. 09 at Police Station Tangmarg into the functioning of Al Huda Educational Institute and its managing trust.

According to an official police statement, the enquiry was triggered after receiving information about serious violations, including suspected breaches of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), Possible tax evasion due to incomplete and improper financial records and absence of required accreditations, Illegal construction of the institute’s buildings on state land without obtaining due permissions and in violation of land laws.