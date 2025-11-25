/Bangladesh-India ties: Dhaka envoy praises shared history on Armed Forces Day

Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, has used the occasion of Bangladesh Armed Forces Day to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by both countries during the 1971 Liberation War and to underline the enduring strength of bilateral ties.

Speaking at a reception at the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi on Monday evening, envoy Hamidullah marked the day the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force formally came into being.

"On this (21st November) day in 1971, Army, Navy and Air Force together formed the armed forces of Bangladesh and launched a well-coordinated attack along with the mass against the occupying Pakistani military," he said. "Their concerted efforts contributed to the final push in the attainment of victory in our war of liberation."

India was represented at the celebrations by Director General Military Operations of the Indian Army, Lt General Manish Luthra. Delhi's diplomatic community, war veterans of the Bangladesh liberation war, were also present. The High Commissioner paid respects to Bangladesh's freedom fighters and victims of the war, but also explicitly acknowledged India's role.

"I do recall the valued contributions of the 1,668 Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 war," he said. "I acknowledge the surviving war veterans of India. No less should we pay homage to countless ordinary women, men, and families in India, especially in Tripura and West Bengal, who endured so much and shared millions of Bangladesh's agony during the war."

Mr Hamidullah described Bangladesh-India relations as "deep and multi-layered", bound by "shared history, shared culture, shared geography".

"Our two people are tied just organically," he said. "It's a relationship that's embedded in mutual respect and trust, not to be driven by zero-sum game."

He noted that challenges had arisen over the years but stressed Dhaka's preference for dialogue.

"Bangladesh has consistently relied on conversation and negotiation, driven by pragmatism and believing in a shared future," he said. "It's not a cliché. It is what I and my colleagues across India believe and engage in practically, to secure peace, stability and prosperity in Bangladesh and India."

Eight months into his posting, the envoy highlighted growing military cooperation.

"I do note with satisfaction the multifaceted cooperation between the armed forces of Bangladesh and India, in very many forms of interactions and exchanges, at various levels," he said. "These engagements ought to continue and flourish, to the mutual benefit of our people."

Mr Hamidullah also praised Bangladesh's peacekeepers, saying 168 had lost their lives in UN operations, and noted that troops were currently assisting civilian authorities ahead of general elections expected in early 2026.