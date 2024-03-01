Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple inaugurated by PM Modi, now open for general public

Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple, inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, welcomed the public on Friday (March 1), marking a significant milestone. Built by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) on a 27-acre plot in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba, the temple stands as a testament to grandeur and spirituality.

Inaugural ceremony and Modi's presence

The temple's grand inauguration, attended by nearly 5,000 people, was graced by Prime Minister Modi on February 14. Overseas devotees were privileged to visit from February 15 to 29, marking a period of spiritual significance and communal celebration.

Announced via social media platforms and the temple's official website, the commencement of public access was met with anticipation and enthusiasm. Operational hours, from 9 am to 8 pm on all days except Monday, ensure accessibility for worshipers and visitors alike.

Detailed guidelines outlined on the temple's website aim to preserve the sanctity and serenity of the premises. These regulations include attire preferences, photography rules, and behavioral expectations, reflecting the sacredness of the temple space.

Architectural splendor and design

Crafted from sandstone and marble in the Nagara architectural style, the temple epitomises timeless elegance and divine craftsmanship. Its design draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures, embodying ancient principles of temple construction and aesthetics.

With an estimated 3.5 million Indian expatriates in the UAE, the temple holds immense cultural and spiritual significance.