/Bangladeshi man living as transgender in Bhopal arrested after 28 years. Know who is ‘Neha’ aka Abdul Kalam

In another incident of illegal immigration and identity fraud in India, a Bangladeshi national by the name Abdul Kalam has been detained by the Bhopal police for living in the city for the past eight years under the false identity of 'Neha', a transgender.

Abdul who is believed to be around 30-32 years of age entered India at the age of 10 and spent two decades in Mumbai before settling in Bhopal's Budhwara area, reported NDTV. Later he assumed the transgender identity and joined the local hijra community as a member.

Surprisingly, Abdul acquired all crucial documents like Aadhaar card, ration card, and a passport-using forged documents. Abdul, who was known to everyone as 'Neha Kinnar' (fake identity) had also travelled abroad (to Bangladesh) on a fake Indian Passport, said the police as reported by NDTV.

The police is now medically verifying whether Abdul is biologically transgender or used this identity to evade arrest or being deported. Authorities are also trying to determine whether other members of the transgender community were aware of his original identity or not.

"We received credible information through a confidential informant, which led to his identification and subsequent arrest. He has been residing in Bhopal for nearly a decade, but prior to that, he lived in Maharashtra. During this time, he had also returned to Bangladesh, which he managed to do using forged Indian credentials. The investigation is ongoing, and we are closely coordinating with central agencies," senior police official Shalini Dixit told India Today.

The case is under the purview of the of Intelligence Bureau, the Anti-Terrorism Squad, and cybercrime units due to national security concerns attached to the case.

Abdul's seized mobile phone, call logs and other related data are being analysed by Cyber security experts.