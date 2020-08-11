Ban on flights to Kolkata from 6 corona 'hotspots' extended till August 31

The ban of flights to Kolkata from high COVID-19 prevalence cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad will continue till 31st August, said the Bengal government.

The suspension of flights to Kolkata from high COVID-19 prevalence cities (viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai & Ahmedabad) will continue till 31st August: West Bengal Government pic.twitter.com/wWnTc0xQdd — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020 ×

On Monday, West Bengal witnessed the highest single-day discharge of 3,208 COVID-19 patients taking the number of recovered people to 70,328, while 2,905 new coronavirus infections were registered, state health department said.

The department in a bulletin also said that 41 patients succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 2,100.

The state's caseload has gone up to 98,459 while the active cases stood at 26,031, the bulletin said.

At the global front, the coronavirus pandemic chalked up another horrific milestone Monday as the world surpassed 20 million recorded cases of infection from the tiny killer that has upended life just about everywhere.

The number as of 2215 GMT was 20,014,574 cases, with 734,664 deaths recorded, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally of official sources.

(With inputs from agencies)