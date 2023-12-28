Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration: Booking for daily ritual passes open to public

In anticipation of the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22, the temple authority has initiated the online booking for 'aarti' (a Hindu ritual) passes, offering devotees an opportunity to participate in the daily rituals.

Devotees can attend three daily 'aartis' for Lord Ram Lalla at 6:30 am, 12 pm, and 7:30 pm. The passes, necessary for entry, are generated for the morning Sringar aarti, afternoon Bhog aarti, and evening Sandhya aarti.

What's the pass application process?

Dhruvesh Mishra, the section manager for 'Aarti pass,' told ANI that the online application process began recently on the official portal of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Devotees can conveniently apply online, receive their passes instantly, and proceed directly to the 'aarti.'

To obtain 'aarti' passes, devotees need to present one of four acceptable documents: Aadhar card, voter ID, driving license, or passport.

The grand consecration ceremony for Lord Ram temple is scheduled for January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address attendees from the 'Singh Dwar,' the main entrance to the temple, adding to the significance of the event.

A colossal 108 ft long and 3.5 ft wide incense stick is in the making, destined for the inauguration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi mandir in India's Ayodhya on January 22. This unique creation, weighing 3500 gm, holds immense significance for its grandeur and historical context.

Vihabhai Bharwad, a resident of Tarsali in Vadodara, has dedicated the last six months to crafting this monumental incense stick single-handedly outside his home. Having successfully made a 111 ft long incense stick in the past, Bharwad's craftsmanship reflects his commitment to this special project.