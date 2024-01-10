Ayodhya Ram Temple: First majestic golden door installed, 42 out of 46 to be coated with gold

As the excitement builds among devotees of Lord Ram for the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the first majestic golden door, measuring 12 feet in height and 8 feet in width, has been successfully installed on the upper floor of the sanctum sanctorum.

The grand temple, poised to open its doors to visitors after the January 22 consecration, is expected to have a total of 46 doors, with an impressive 42 plated with gold, according to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office. In the next three days, 13 more golden doors are scheduled to be added to the temple. The Ram Lalla idol has been finalised and thousands of people have been invited to attend the grand ceremony in Ayodhya temple city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also taken a few measures given the event which will also be graced by the presence of Indian PM Narendra Modi. UP chief minister has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the state on January 22, the day of the temple's inauguration.

Moreover, a statewide ban on liquor sales has been announced for the same day.

Chief Minister Adityanath, personally overseeing the preparations in Ayodhya, has also directed the implementation of a huge cleanliness drive in the city which will kick off on January 14.

As per the schedule, Ayodhya is gearing up for the "Pran Pratishtha" or Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other distinguished guests expected to attend the mega event.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing the wrath of the opposition parties, many of whose leaders are invited to attend the event. In the latest, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that with the help of the Ram Temple inauguration, BJP is putting up a poll “gimmick show."

The construction of the Ram temple is followed by a long battle in legal corridors. Now, the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has extended invitations to over 7,000 individuals. This includes politicians, Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, and industrialists, making it a truly momentous occasion.