Watch | Indian PM Modi holds roadshow with UAE President in Ahmedabad

PTI
Ahmedabad, IndiaUpdated: Jan 10, 2024, 08:37 AM IST
Before their roadshow, PM Modi welcomed the United Arab Emirates president on the latter's arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here. Photograph:(Twitter)

The two leaders began their roadshow on a three-kilometre-long route, starting from the airport. It culminated at the Indira Bridge, which connects Ahmedabad with Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan embarked on a roadshow in Ahmedabad this evening.

Before their roadshow, PM Modi welcomed the United Arab Emirates president on the latter's arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here.

After that, the two leaders began their roadshow on a three-kilometre-long route starting from the airport. It will culminate at the Indira Bridge, which connects Ahmedabad with Gandhinagar. From the bridge circle, both of them will head to their respective destinations in Gandhinagar, officials have said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place and stages have been set up for cultural performances on the route that the two leaders will jointly cover.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with the President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. Around 3 pm, he inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is a global forum for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development, a statement issued by the PMO said.
 

