Ayodhya Ram temple event: Who all have been invited to the consecration ceremony? Check full list here

Ayodhya Ram temple event: The consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, also known as the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla's idol, is scheduled for January 22, 2024, in a magnificent event that has caught the nation's imagination. The rigorous planning for this important occasion is in full swing, promising a week-long celebration of spirituality and opulence

According to media sources, the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in India's holy city of Ayodhya will be live-streamed at the renowned Times Square in New York City, United States. The ceremony will be telecast at the booth level across the country. It will also be live-streamed at various Indian embassies and consulates overseas. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak during the event.

On the day of "pran pratishtha," over a lakh devotees are anticipated to gather in the temple town. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent invitation cards to over 6,000 individuals.

From politicians to celebrities, here is the complete list of individuals who are invited to the grand consecration ceremony.

List of invitees:

Politicians

- Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

- Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

- Senior Congress leader and former PM Manmohan Singh

- Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

- Former PM HD Deve Gowda

- Communist Party of India (Marxist)

- BJP veteran leader LK Advani

- BJP veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi

- Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh

- Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

ALSO READ | Devotees can now reach Ayodhya Ram Temple via helicopter, minister announces



Celebrities

- Amitabh Bachchan

- Madhuri Dixit

- Rajinikanth

- Akshay Kumar

- Anupam Kher

- Chiranjeevi

- Sanjay Leela Bhansali

- Dhanush

- Randeep Hooda

- Lin Laishram

- Mohanlal

- Ranbir Kapoor

- Alia Bhatt

- Rishab Shetty

- Kangana Ranaut

- Madhur Bhandarkar

- Tiger Shroff

- Ajay Devgn

- Prabhas

- Yash

- Sunny Deol

- Ayushmann Khurrana

- Arun Govil

- Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala

- Madhur Bhandarkar

- Mahaveer Jain

- Jackie Shroff



Industrialists



- Mukesh Ambani

- Anil Ambani

- Ratan Tata

- Gautam Adani



Sportsmen



- Virat Kohli

- Sachin Tendulkar