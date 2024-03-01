Avtar Saini death: Driver who ran over ex-Intel India head says he dozed off

Avtar Saini, former head of Intel India, lost his life after his cycle got hit by a cab on Wednesday (Feb 28). The driver, identified as Rishikesh Khade (23), reportedly informed the police that he had inadvertently dozed off behind the wheel due to driving throughout the night.

The fatal collision occurred at approximately 5:50 am on Wednesday along Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai's Nerul area. Saini, who was cycling at the time, was hit from behind by the speeding cab. Following the impact, Khade attempted to flee the scene with the bicycle's frame lodged beneath the cab's front wheels. Saini's companions rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

During interrogation, Khade confessed to losing control of the cab due to exhaustion from driving throughout the night. Subsequently, a case was registered against Khade under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by rash or negligent acts endangering human life), and 304-A (causing death by negligent acts). Additionally, provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act were applied.

Legal proceedings and arrest status

Despite the charges leveled against him, Khade has not yet been arrested. This decision stems from the fact that the maximum imprisonment associated with the charges does not exceed seven years, as clarified by a police official.

A resident of Chembur in Mumbai, Saini was renowned for his contributions to the development of Intel's 386 and 486 microprocessors, as well as his leadership in designing the company's Pentium processor. His untimely demise has left a void in the technology community.

As Saini's relatives reside abroad, the police are awaiting their arrival to claim his body for the last rites. They are expected to arrive in India as per reports.