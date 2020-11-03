Austria thanks India for standing in difficult times; says will defend our open societies

Austria has thanked India for extending the support in the aftermath of the terror attack in its capital Vienna.

Austria's envoy to India, Brigitte Öppinger-Walchshofer speaking to WION said, “We are truly grateful for the solidarity of India in these difficult hours. Austria will not be intimidated by cowardly acts of terror."

"Together we will defend our open and democratic society,” she added.

Three people have been killed in terror attacks across six locations in the national capital Vienna.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted "Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna" and "India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families."

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the incident as a "repulsive terror attack". The country's interior minister said that the terrorist who led the attack was a supporter of the Islamic state. The incident comes days after France saw a number of terror attacks in form of Knife attacks.