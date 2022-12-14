Attack on AIIMS Delhi server carried out by Chinese hackers: Report

The ransomware attack on the servers of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi was carried out by Chinese hackers, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday citing a government source. The source said that of the 100 servers five physical servers were successfully infiltrated by the hackers.

"AIIMS Delhi server attack was by the Chinese, FIR details that the attack had originated from China. Of 100 servers (40 physical and 60 virtual), five physical servers were successfully infiltrated by the hackers. The damage would have been far worse but is now contained. Data in the five servers have been successfully retrieved now," the source from the Union health ministry told ANI on Wednesday.

The personal details of millions of patients in AIIMS Delhi were at risk due to the ransomware attack last month. In December, a special cell of the Delhi Police launched an investigation into the attack.

Meanwhile, authorities from AIIMS said in a statement that the e-hospital data was restored.

"The eHospital data has been restored on the servers. The network is being sanitized before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security," the statement said.

It added all hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on manual mode.

(With inputs from ANI)





