Delhi AIIMS ransomware attack: China involvement suspected, data of VVIPs, including politicians, at risk

The personal data of millions of patients in top premier medical institute All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in India's capital New Delhi is being put at risk after a ransomware attack on its servers. As per the latest update, there is a suspected hand of Chinese hackers behind this. Most likely, the dark web, the hidden internet, was used to sell the stolen data. Over 1,600 searches for stolen AIIMS data were found, according to statistics. Details on VVIPs, including politicians and celebrities, are included in the stolen material. The cyber attack, which media reports citing insiders said is likely to have been done by Chinese hackers, specifically targeted five main AIIMS servers.

The staff at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is now investigating the data leak. But according to representatives of Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO), no data was lost. This is the first time IFSO has dealt with a hacking case. The primary goal of the hackers was to extort money, and more research is being done, as per reports. According to PTI news agency, hackers allegedly requested from AIIMS 200 crore rupees in cryptocurrencies. It is anticipated that the data leak discovered last Wednesday early may have affected the data of 3–4 crore patients.

The emergency, outpatient, inpatient, and laboratory wings' patient care services are now administered manually because the servers are still down. Additionally, the AIIMS network sanitization is ongoing. There are organised antivirus programmes for desktops and servers. On approximately 1,200 of the 5,000 machines, it is installed. According to PTI, 20 out of 50 servers have been inspected, and this work is ongoing 24/7. A cyber attack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has compromised the personal data of millions of patients including “VVIPs" such as civil servants and politicians, according to officials aware of the development. AIIMS on Tuesday suspended two junior technicians from the computer IT division. However, no action had been taken against senior officials of the department at the time of writing.