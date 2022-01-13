At UNSC, India calls for release of its nationals on board UAE-flagged vessel seized by Houthis

At the United Nation's security council, India has called on Houthi rebels to release its nationals from a hijacked vessel off the coast of Yemen.

Expressing "grave concern" at the hijacking of the Rawabi vessel, Indian envoy to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti said, "We urge the Houthis to immediately release the crew members and the vessel. The Houthis also bear the responsibility of ensuring the safety of the crew members till their release. "

The UAE-flagged ship was hijacked by rebels last week and has 11 crew on board, of which 7 are Indian nationals. Envoy Tirumurti said the incident could "exacerbate the ongoing tensions" in the region and has the "potential to deeply compromise the maritime security in the region."

New Delhi is in touch with the company operating the ship. The development comes even as there has been an intensification of military operations in Yemen.

Reiterating India’s call for an "immediate and comprehensive ceasefire across Yemen" to be followed by a "robust and inclusive political process with the involvement of Yemeni women", the Indian envoy emphasised the "process fully respecting Yemen’s unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity."

Yemen has been in a state of civil war since 2011, when, amid the Arab Spring, the then President Ali Abdullah Saleh was ousted.

The Indian Envoy called on "all parties to the conflict to immediately cease fighting, de-escalate the situation and engage unconditionally" as the "conflict continues to have a devastating impact on the people of Yemen, especially on women and children, and extends well beyond the tragic loss of human life." He also ,"condemned the continued cross-border attacks into Saudi Arabia targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure."