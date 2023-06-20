At UN campus, tree planted to honour victims of terrorism, Mumbai attack survivor shares inspiring story

In a solemn ceremony held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the Office for Counter Terrorism dedicated a tree to the victims of terrorism, serving as a poignant reminder of the atrocities committed by extremists. The event coincided with the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city. Mumbai 26/11 attack victim, Karambir Singh Kang, who was the General Manager of the Taj Hotel, was invited to speak at the occasion.

Recalling the harrowing night that changed his life forever, Karambir Singh Kang recounted the heroic efforts of his staff and a few local policemen, who defied all odds to save the lives of nearly 1900 people. He spoke of the unyielding bravery displayed by his team, unarmed and standing their ground against heavily armed terrorists. Their selfless actions garnered worldwide acclaim and recognition for their unwavering resolve in the face of terror.

Standing beside a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of non-violence, the newly dedicated tree served as a powerful symbol of remembrance and resolve. For Kang, it represented a testament to the human values that empower individuals to rise by lifting others. He firmly believed that through solidarity and unity, victims of terrorism transform into a force that can face any adversity. "By standing together," he declared, "we are no longer victims; we become stronger together."

The tragedy of the Mumbai attacks cut deep for Karambir Singh Kang, as he lost his wife and two young sons in the horrifying event. Their memories, along with the 166 innocent lives lost that day, were forever etched in his heart. The Indian delegation was led by Mr Praveen Vasishta Additional Secretary in MHA who also laid a rose at the foot of the Memorial Tree in memory of the victims of terrorism.

Addressing the gathering, Kang emphasised that terrorism knows no borders, transcending nations and affecting lives globally. He stressed the urgent need for peace-loving nations to join hands and eradicate this menace, emphasizing that such an endeavour could only succeed through trust and cooperation.