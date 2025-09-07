/At least one dead, several injured after fire erupts in 24-storey Mumbai residential building

In a tragic incident, at least one person was killed and 18 others were injured after a major fire broke out in a 24-storey residential building in north Mumbai on Sunday (Sep 7) afternoon, the officials said. The blaze erupted on the seventh floor of the New Jankalyan Society at around 3 pm. According to officials, 36 residents were rescued from the building, 19 of whom were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

People alerted the police and fire brigade to the fire, prompting authorities to rush seven fire trucks to the site. India Today reported that the fire was eventually extinguished around 6 pm.

Among the injured is a differently-abled girl, who is in serious condition. Another 4-year-old boy is in critical condition and is receiving treatment at Northern Care Hospital. One person was admitted to Pragati Hospital and another to Shatabdi Hospital. Several other people who were rescued are in serious condition and undergoing treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire started in the basement of the building due to a malfunctioning electric wire and then spread upwards through the electrical duct, according to the fire department. A probe is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

“The fire was covered from all the sides at around 4.30 pm and was completely doused at 6.10 pm. Cooling operations are underway. The blaze was confined to wiring and cables in the electric duct from the ground to the fourth floor, as well as two common electric meter cabins in the basement,” an official said, as quoted by India Today.