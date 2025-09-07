/Married UP woman, her teen lover kill 6-year-old girl after she saw them in ‘compromising position’

A woman has been arrested, and a teenager was detained in connection with the murder of a six-year-old girl in a village under the Sikandra Rau Police Station area of Uttar Pradesh. The victim, identified as Urvi, went missing around 10 am on Wednesday from her home amid a family function.

The six-year-old girl's body was found inside a well around 1.30 with stuffed in a jute bag along with a cloth tied around her neck. Her death by strangulation was confirmed after the post-mortem report.

"The girl had seen the arrested woman and the minor in a compromising position. The girl threatened to tell her father, and as she was leaving, the two strangled her to death," Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh said, news agency PTI reported.

The Woman's extramarital affairs with the 17-year-old boy

The 30-year-old married woman confessed that she had been running extramarital affairs with the 17-year-old boy for about three months. Further, she added that she had invited the boy on the day of the incident when her husband and mother-in-law were away.

"The girl walked in on them and, despite being warned, said she would tell her father. The two then killed her, stuffed her body in a sack, and threw it in an abandoned well," the officer said.

The officer further noted that the woman had bite marks on her hand at the time of her arrest, likely inflicted by the girl in her struggle to escape.