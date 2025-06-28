/Two minors kill youth in UP for iPhone to make better Instagram reels

In a brutal incident in UP's Bahraich district, two minors of 14 and 16 years old, slit throat of a 19-year-old to steal his iPhone to make high-quality reels for social media.
In a shameful incident, two teenage boys in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district killed a 19-year-old to steal his iPhone to make high-quality reels for social media. According to Police reports, the victim Shadab was lured in the pretext of making videos, and then brutally slit his throat and smashed his head before running away with his phone.
The victim, Shadab, was from Bengaluru. he returned to his ancestral village for the wedding of his maternal uncle, where two youth of 14 and 16 years old were plotting to kill him. His body was recovered near a rundown tube well in a guava orchard on the outskirts of the village.
"During questioning, the two teenagers confessed to the crime, saying that they needed a high-quality mobile phone to make better reels. They admitted to planning the murder four days earlier, specifically targeting Shadab's iPhone," said the Police to PTI.
The accused were sent to a juvenile reform home in Gonda. The police have recovered the murder weapon, the iPhone and the bloodstained brick.
According to the Police, the murder happened on June 20, and Shadab was reported missing on June 21. A case has been registered against the two minors and their relatives under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (concealment of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). One relative was also arrested on June 27 for helping the teenagers hide the murder weapon and other evidence, while another one is still on the run. This incident becomes a tragic reflection of our society and the craze for digital and consumer culture.