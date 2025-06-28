/Two minors kill youth in UP for iPhone to make better Instagram reels

In a shameful incident, two teenage boys in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district killed a 19-year-old to steal his iPhone to make high-quality reels for social media. According to Police reports, the victim Shadab was lured in the pretext of making videos, and then brutally slit his throat and smashed his head before running away with his phone.

The victim, Shadab, was from Bengaluru. he returned to his ancestral village for the wedding of his maternal uncle, where two youth of 14 and 16 years old were plotting to kill him. His body was recovered near a rundown tube well in a guava orchard on the outskirts of the village.

"During questioning, the two teenagers confessed to the crime, saying that they needed a high-quality mobile phone to make better reels. They admitted to planning the murder four days earlier, specifically targeting Shadab's iPhone," said the Police to PTI.

The accused were sent to a juvenile reform home in Gonda. The police have recovered the murder weapon, the iPhone and the bloodstained brick.