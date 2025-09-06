Who is Ashwini Kumar, 51-year-old astrologer arrested for sending Mumbai bomb threats?

Mumbai Police have arrested a 51-year-old man from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly sending a WhatsApp message threatening a series of bomb attacks across the city. The suspect has been identified as Ashwini Kumar, an astrologer and vastu consultant originally from Patliputra, Patna, Bihar. He has been residing in Noida’s Sector 79 with his retired father Suresh Kumar and mother Prabhawati for the last five years.

Who is Ashwini Kumar?

Investigators revealed that Kumar, who holds a postgraduate degree, has been estranged from his wife Archana and is entangled in multiple financial disputes. In 2023, he was jailed for three months after his acquaintance, Firoz from Bihar, filed a complaint against him at the Phulwari Sharif police station. Police said Kumar attempted to frame Firoz this time by sending the threatening message under his name. During his arrest, officials seized seven mobile phones, three SIM cards, six memory card holders, an external SIM slot, two digital storage cards, and other electronic devices.

A case has been registered as Crime No. 381/25 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (196(1)(a)(b), 351(2), 351(3), 351(4)). According to police, the WhatsApp message claimed that 34 “human bombs” were planted in 34 vehicles across Mumbai, and warned of 14 Pakistani terrorists entering India with 400 kg of RDX. The threat, sent under the name of a group calling itself “Lashkar-e-Jihadi,” vowed to target Hindus and unleash devastation in the city.