Yamuna river in Delhi above danger mark; several areas inundated

Published: Sep 06, 2025, 15:45 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 15:45 IST
Aerial view of the Yamuna river Photograph: (ANI)

Yamuna river in Delhi dips slightly to 206.47m but stays above danger mark, leaving several areas flooded as barrage discharges keep waters high

The Yamuna river in Delhi saw a slight drop on Saturday (September 6), with its level at the Old Railway Bridge (Loha Pul) receding to 206.47 metres from the 207-metre mark recorded earlier. Despite this marginal dip, several parts of the national capital remain under water as the river continues to flow above the danger threshold. Drone visuals captured on Saturday revealed extensive flooding along the Yamuna banks, with large stretches of low-lying areas still submerged.

For Delhi, the warning level stands at 204.50 metres, while 205.33 metres is considered the danger mark. Authorities begin evacuating residents once the water level breaches 206 metres. Earlier this week, the Yamuna surged to 207.41 metres — the third-highest level ever documented in the city — forcing thousands of people into relief camps.

Floodwaters have inundated several areas, including the Civil Lines neighbourhood with its upscale residences, the busy Monastery Market, Kashmere Gate ISBT, and Yamuna Bazaar. Officials said the situation is under constant surveillance, with emergency services and departments are on alert. According to the flood control authorities, the Hathnikund barrage discharged 50,629 cusecs of water at 9am on Saturday, while the Wazirabad barrage released around 1,17,260 cusecs. These heavy inflows are driving the river’s swelling in the capital.

Typically, water from upstream barrages takes nearly two days to reach Delhi, but even moderate releases are enough to keep the river hovering above the warning mark.

Rainfall warning issued for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorms in the national capital on Saturday (September 6), with temperatures expected to range between a minimum of 24°C and a maximum of 34°C.

