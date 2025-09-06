/National Emblem at Hazratbal Shrine in srinagar escalates into heated political debate, security beefed up

A political controversy has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir following a major disturbance at Srinagar’s revered Hazratbal Shrine on Friday. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah sharply criticized Auqaf Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi, stating that the National Emblem should not be used at religious sites. He further remarked that if Andrabi facilitated the shrine’s renovation, there was no need for her to display a plaque claiming credit.

The unrest arose from a newly installed marble plaque, unveiled during the recent renovation of the Hazratbal Shrine, which featured an engraving of the Ashoka Pillar, India’s national emblem. Some locals, interpreting the emblem as resembling a statue, viewed its placement inside the mosque as a violation of Islamic principles, triggering widespread outrage.

''Should they have placed an emblem on that Plaque or not is the first question that needs to be asked. I have not seen- use of emblems in any religious place. What was the need that an emblem was put out at the plaque, what was the need of placing the plaque ? Dargah was made by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, did he place any plaque on it. But everyone remembers that it was done by him, so work would have spoken for itself. It was a mistake and should not have happened. Now threatening people after playing with their emotions, they should apologise to people for doing this. Emblem is only used for government places and not religious places, '' said Omar Abdullah, CM of Jammu and Kashmir.

As the controversy escalates into a heated political debate, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti emphasized that the Hazratbal Dargah is a revered religious shrine where no Muslim would tolerate any form of indiscipline. She further stated that there is no place for shirk at the Hazratbal Dargah.

''People have not fiddled with the National Emblem, but they were against idol worship. This is a blasphemy for us. The related people must be booked under blasphemy act. I request CM Omar Abdullah to take note of it. This was a religious function and not a Crown Ceremony. Neither it was the function of BJP and how come this type of sign board was put there which is against Islam. I request the authorities and CM Omar Abdullah that whosoever is responsible must be booked under Section 295 of Law. I condemn the statement where the people have been threatened to get booked under PSA. I request people to desist from violence and don't violate the law. FIR must be lodged under blasphemy act not against those who have expressed their anger against the action which is against Islam Religion, '' said Mehbooba Mufti, Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

In an interview with WION, Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, strongly condemned the vandalism of a marble plaque bearing the Ashoka Pillar at Hazratbal Shrine. She called for stringent action under the Public Safety Act (PSA) against those who damaged the plaque, asserting that their actions constituted a direct disrespect to India’s National Emblem and an assault on the Constitution.