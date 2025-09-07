Two days after a man threatened '34 human bombs’ were ready to blow up Mumbai city, the Nair Hospital and Mumbai airport received a bomb threat by mail. The threat was made directly to the Dean of Nair Hospital at around 11 pm on Saturday, according to reports. The Mumbai airport also received a bomb threat.

Immediately, the nearest police stations were informed about the bomb threat after which bomb disposal squads were rushed to both sites, but no suspicious object was found.

The police investigated but nothing suspicious was found. Now the police are on a lookout for the person who sent the threatening email.

Earlier threat of '34 human bombs, 400kg of RDX for blast'

The bomb threat comes two days after Mumbai was placed on high alert following a threat call claiming that 34 “human bombs” carrying “400 kg of RDX” have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city to carry out blasts.

The bomb threat, sent in the name of 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', warned of attacks planned around Anant Chaturdashi. Following the threat, Mumbai Police launched a full investigation and stepped up security across the state

A 50-year-old man from Bihar was arrested in Noida on Saturday (Sep 6) for allegedly sending the bomb threats to the Mumbai Traffic Police's official WhatsApp number.

The accused, identified as Ashwin Kumar Supra, was taken to Mumbai for questioning. His phone and SIM card which were used to make the chilling threats, were seized, revealed the Mumbai police.

Security for Ganesh Chaturthi hiked amid threat

The threat comes at a time Mumbai is celebrating its biggest festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day celebration. Keeping in view the festival, police has hiked security measures across the city to avoid any untoward incident.