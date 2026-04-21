/At least 8 killed, several injured after explosion in firecracker factory in Kerala's Thrissur

At least eight people lost their lives, and several others were injured in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Mundathicode in central Thrissur district on Tuesday (April 21, 2026), officials said. Nearly 40 people were expected to have been present in the shed during the blast, out of them multiple sustained burn injuries, and several were reported to be in critical condition.



During the incident, eight people were confirmed dead. Among them, five bodies were recovered, while the remains of three others were found at the site, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, according to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

CM expresses condolences

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Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan directed authorities to provide all necessary medical care to the injured and ensure well-coordinated rescue and relief efforts. He spoke with the chief secretary and said that, if needed, expert doctors from outside the state should be brought in to treat those with serious burn injuries, according to a CMO statement.



The statement added that multiple departments, including police, fire and rescue, health, revenue, and disaster management, have been mobilised for the operation, with a special system set up to monitor the situation. The Chief Minister also expressed grief over the loss of lives.