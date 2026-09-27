/At least 2 killed, 5 injured as under-construction building collapses in Haryana’s Ambala; several workers feared trapped

At least two people were killed and five others were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Haryana’s Ambala. The building was under construction when the incident happened. A massive rescue operation has been launched as several workers are feared trapped beneath the rubble.

The incident happened in Dhulkot village. Police and district administration officials rushed to the site and lauched the rescue operation. Personnel from various teams including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire brigade and ambulance services are involved in the rescue mission.

According to the officials, exact number of people trapped under the debris is not clear yet. However, reports estimated that about 15-20 people may be trapped.

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Ambala City SDM Darshan Kumar said, “All teams—including the NDRF, SDRF, local ambulance services, and the fire brigade—are deployed at the site. So far, several people have been hospitalized; four have already been discharged, and five are currently undergoing treatment.”

“Two bodies have been recovered,” he added.

The SDM said that 12 victims have been identified so far, including the two who lost their lives in the incident.

The circumstances leading the collapse of the structure remains unclear. Kumar said that details of ownership of the building were being ascertained. He added that the building owner and contractor had left the site.