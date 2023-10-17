At least 16 killed in explosion at two firecracker units in Tamil Nadu

At least 16 people were killed after two explosions occurred at two different places in in southern Tamil Nadu state of Virudhunagar district.

The first fire accident took place at a firecracker factory in Sivakasi, in which seven people lost their lives. The second accident happened in Kammapatti village at a firework unit which left nine dead.

“Seven charred bodies were recovered from the sudden blast at the fireworks unit in Sivakasi and their identities are yet to be established,” a senior police official told PTI.

VIDEO | Several killed in blasts at two separate fireworks units at Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/GEvLmapj3B — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 17, 2023 ×

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: An explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Kammapatti village of Virudhunagar district: Fire and Rescue department pic.twitter.com/t4nyL2542w — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023 ×

The police expect the casualties to go up as more fire officials are being pressed into service to douse the flames.