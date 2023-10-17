ugc_banner

At least 16 killed in explosion at two firecracker units in Tamil Nadu

Chennai Edited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Oct 17, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a compensation of 300,000 rupees ($3,600 approx.) for the families of the victims. Photograph:(ANI)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The first fire accident took place at a firecracker factory in Sivakasi, in which seven people lost their lives. The second accident happened in Kammapatti village at a firework unit which left nine dead

At least 16 people were killed after two explosions occurred at two different places in in southern Tamil Nadu state of Virudhunagar district.

The first fire accident took place at a firecracker factory in Sivakasi, in which seven people lost their lives. The second accident happened in Kammapatti village at a firework unit which left nine dead.

“Seven charred bodies were recovered from the sudden blast at the fireworks unit in Sivakasi and their identities are yet to be established,” a senior police official told PTI.

×
×

The police expect the casualties to go up as more fire officials are being pressed into service to douse the flames.

trending now

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a compensation of 300,000 rupees ($3,600 approx.) for the families of the victims.

This is a developing story. More updates will be added soon

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

author

C Krishnasai

Krishnasai is a member of the WION Web Team. He is a political news junky and an avid follower of cricket. 

RELATED

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: PM Modi to inaugurate India's first RAPIDX, here's all you need to know

Exclusive | Supreme Court's verdict 'quashed the hopes of millions', say LGBT rights activists

'Deeply disappointed': Same-sex marriage petitioner speaks to WION after Indian Supreme Court verdict