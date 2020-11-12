ASEAN has always been the core of our Act East Policy, says PM Modi during virtual summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday co-chaired the India-ASEAN summit focussing on India's "Act East Policy".

The leaders of ten ASEAN member states are participating in the summit which is being held online.

PM Modi along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc will co-chair the 17th ASEAN-India Summit.

"There are many similarities between India's 'Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative' & ASEAN's 'Outlook on Indo Pacific'," PM Modi said in his online message, adding, "strategic partnership of India & ASEAN is based on our shared historical, geographical & cultural heritage."

"ASEAN has always been the core of our Act East Policy," PM Modi asserted.

"It's of prime importance for us to improve physical, economic, societal, digital, financial and maritime connections between India & ASEAN," PM Modi said at the virtual meeting.

"We have come closer in these sectors in the last couple of years and I believe this summit will go further to bridge gaps," the Indian prime minister said.

Earlier, Vietnam PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaking on the challenges said, "Peace and security have been facing greater threat as the result of compounding risk rising from the unpredictable conduct of states, major power rivalry and frictions that challenged the international multilateral system, increasingly non-traditional security issues and the rise of extremist tendency."

Vietnam's foreign ministry has not confirmed whether President Trump would attend the virtual meeting. The US president had attended the summit in 2017, however, the Trump administration has only sent representatives during the last two meetings.